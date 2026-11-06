India-born Democratic socialist Nithya Raman elected Los Angeles mayor in upset over Bass

Raman, a city council member, advocate for the homeless and onetime ally of Bass, stunned the political establishment in the second-largest US city when she challenged the mayor. She is the first Los Angeles mayoral candidate to defeat an incumbent since 2005. The India-born urban planner first won a seat on the Los Angeles City Council in 2020.

Raman has largely embraced comparisons to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who was elected a year ago, while rejecting the idea that she is simply a West Coast replica.

"I am different. I am myself," she told Vanity Fair in an interview.