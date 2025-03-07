Trump signs executive order establishing 'Strategic Bitcoin Reserve'

"The purpose of the Stockpile is responsible stewardship of the government's digital assets under the Treasury Department."

The policy also allows the secretaries of Commerce and Treasury to develop "budget-neutral strategies" for adding to the reserve, he said.

Bitcoin prices fell as much as five per cent following the announcement, apparently out of disappointment the program involves no immediate bitcoin purchases.

The move comes on the eve of a White House summit Friday with major crypto figures, who were significant donors to Trump's successful campaign to regain the presidency.