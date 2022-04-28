Ex-Marine Reed back in US after prisoner swap with Russia

Former US Marine Trevor Reed has arrived back in the United States, his spokesperson said on Thursday, after being freed by Russia in a prisoner swap carried out amid fraught relations between the two countries over the war in Ukraine.

Local television reported that Reed, from Texas, arrived in San Antonio early on Thursday. Reed, 30, was released on Wednesday on an airport tarmac in Ankara, Turkey, in exchange for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko.

The swap was not part of broader diplomatic talks and did not represent an American change in approach on Ukraine, US officials said. Russian-American ties have been at their worst since the Cold War era following Russia's 24 Feb. invasion of Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Reed was back in the United States, his spokesperson said without elaborating.

Photos of Reed standing with his family and a Texas congressman at an undisclosed airport were put out in an early morning Twitter post by the lawmaker, August Pfluger.