Deadlock deepens in US House speaker showdown

US media reported that the rival sides were in talks about setting up a “negotiating group” to hash out their differences, made up of four McCarthy allies and four representatives of the renegade Republicans.

McCarthy meanwhile told reporters in Congress he planned to stay in the race and had spoken to his biggest VIP backer, Donald Trump, who was still supporting his candidacy.

The former president duly called for an end to the McCarthy blockade, warning the renegade Republicans not to “turn a great triumph into a giant and embarrassing defeat.”

The comments didn’t move the needle at all on the House floor and were curtly dismissed by normally staunch Trump ally Lauren Boebert, who said her “favorite president” had things backwards.

“The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, sir, you do not have the votes and it’s time to withdraw,” she said.

No House business can take place without a speaker, the chamber’s presiding officer who is second in line to the presidency, meaning lawmakers-elect have to continue voting until someone wins a majority.

Should McCarthy, who has lost every round so far to Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, ultimately decide to pull out, the two parties are likely to start casting around for a “unity” candidate -- a consensus Republican willing to work across the aisle.