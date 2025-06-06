In row with Trump, Musk says will end critical US spaceship programme

SpaceX chief Elon Musk said Thursday he would begin "decommissioning" his company's Dragon spacecraft -- vital for ferrying NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station -- after US President Donald Trump threatened to terminate his government contracts.

"In light of the President's statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately," Musk wrote on X.

The comments -- which the mercurial billionaire later appeared to walk back -- came after Trump and Musk's nearly year-long political alliance imploded in spectacular fashion, with the two trading public insults on social media.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon -- a gumdrop-shaped capsule that flies atop a Falcon 9 rocket and splashes down in the ocean -- is currently the only US spacecraft certified to carry crew to the ISS under a contract worth more than $4.9 billion.

A variant, Cargo Dragon, delivers supplies, as the name suggests.