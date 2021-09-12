FBI releases declassified 9/11 document over Saudi involvement

The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the 11 September, 2021, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by president Joe Biden.

Relatives of the victims had called on Biden to skip memorial events to mark Saturday’s 20th anniversary if he did not declassify documents that they have contended will show Saudi Arabian authorities supported the plot.

The partially redacted 16-page document released by the FBI outlined contacts between the hijackers and Saudi associates, but no evidence the government in Riyadh was complicit in the attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people.