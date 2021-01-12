FBI warns of armed protests of Trump supporters ahead of Biden inauguration

The FBI has warned of armed protests being planned for Washington and all 50 US state capitals in the run-up to president-elect Joe Biden’s 20 January inauguration, a federal law enforcement source said on Monday.

Threatened with more violence from outgoing president Donald Trump’s supporters following last Wednesday’s storming of the US Capitol, the FBI issued warnings for next weekend that run at least until Inauguration Day, the source said.

In other steps to safeguard the US capital, the National Guard was authorised to send up to 15,000 troops to Washington, and tourists were barred from visiting the Washington Monument until Jan. 24.

The chief of the National Guard Bureau, General Daniel Hokanson, told reporters he expected about 10,000 troops in Washington by Saturday to help provide security, logistics and communications.

He said the number could rise to 15,000 if requested by local authorities.

At least one lawmaker asked the Pentagon to do more.