Bangladesh a truly important strategic partner: US

This is a story to really be proud of that Bangladesh has lifted millions of people out of poverty and the country will achieve the middle-income status within generations, which is truly remarkable, she said while speaking at a Victory Day function in Washington.
Beyond the economic cooperation, Afreen also mentioned the close partnership between the two countries in providing COVID-19 vaccines and addressing climate change issue. She thanked Bangladesh government for hosting some 1.1 million Rohingya from Myanmar.
The Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC celebrated the 52nd Victory Day of Bangladesh, remembering the valiant freedom fighters, who fought and made the supreme sacrifice for the cause of long-aspired independence. To commemorate the day, the Embassy arranged a daylong programme.
The day's programme began with the national flag being hoisted ceremonially on the chancery premises in the morning by Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran. Officials and employees of the embassy were present at that time.
Later, the Ambassador along with officials and employees of the embassy placed a wreath at the bust of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Corner of the embassy.
The messages issued on the occasion of the Victory Day by president Md Abdul Hamid, prime minister Sheikh Hasina, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, and state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam were read out by deputy chief of mission Ferdousi Shahriar, minister (commerce) Md Salim Reza, counsellor (public diplomacy) Arifa Rahman Ruma and counsellor (political-I) Mohammad Moniruzzman.
A special prayer was held seeking peace, progress and development of the nation as well as eternal peace for the souls of the liberation war martyrs and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was offered.
Later, a discussion was also held. Ambassador Imran recalled with profound respect the greatest Bengali of all time and the founding father of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He also paid deep homage to three million martyrs and 200,000 women for their supreme sacrifices in 1971.
The day’s programme ended with a colourful cultural function. The artistes of Dhroopodi, a Bangladeshi-American cultural organisation, performed group dance on patriotic songs.
Counsellor Shameema Yasmin Smrite and first secretary Md Ataur Rahman conducted the day’s programme. The embassy also arranged a photo exhibition on the day.