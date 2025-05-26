Trump vows to 'win' against Harvard, threatens funding

President Donald Trump vowed Monday to prevail in his clash with Harvard and again threatened to take away billions in funding from one of the world's top universities.

"I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land," Trump said, without giving details, in one of a flurry of texts on Monday, the Memorial Day holiday in the US.

He also brought up the issue of removing foreign students from Harvard -- a key source of enrollment and tuition money for the oldest university in the US -- saying he is waiting for Harvard to provide a list of these students.

Trump said he wants this list "so that we can determine, after a ridiculous expenditure of BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, how many radicalized lunatics, troublemakers all, should not be let back into our Country."