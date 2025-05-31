Musk vows to stay Trump's 'friend' in bizarre black-eyed farewell

Billionaire Elon Musk bade farewell to Donald Trump in an extraordinary Oval Office appearance Friday in which he sported a black eye, brushed aside drug abuse claims and vowed to stay a "friend and advisor" to the US president.

As the world's richest person bowed out of his role as Trump's cost-cutter-in-chief, the Republican hailed Musk's "incredible service" and handed him a golden key to the White House.

But Trump insisted that Musk was "really not leaving" after a turbulent four months in which his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cut tens of thousands of jobs, shuttered whole agencies and slashed foreign aid.

"He's going to be back and forth," said Trump, showering praise on the tech tycoon for what he called the "most sweeping and consequential government reform program in generations."

South-African born Musk, wearing a black T-shirt with the word "Dogefather" in white lettering and a black DOGE baseball cap, said many of the $1 trillion savings he promised would take time to bear fruit.

"I look forward to continuing to be a friend and advisor to the president," he said.

But many people were more interested in the livid black bruise around Musk's right eye.

Speculation about the cause was further fueled by accusations in the New York Times Friday that Musk used so much of the drug ketamine on the 2024 campaign trail that he developed bladder problems.