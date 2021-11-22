Five dead, over 40 injured after vehicle plows through Wisconsin parade

Five people were killed and more than 40 injured after an SUV sped through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, knocking down dozens of people including youngsters waving pompoms and a group of "Dancing Grannies".

"At this time, we can confirm that five people are deceased and over 40 are injured," the Waukesha Police Department said on its Facebook page. "However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information."

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson earlier told reporters that a person of interest was in custody and a vehicle had been recovered after the incident in the town https://tmsnrt.rs/3CEuGgC, about 20 miles (32 km) west of Milwaukee.

It was not known whether the incident was related to terrorism, but there was no further danger and an earlier shelter-in-place order in the town of around 72,000 had been lifted, Thompson said.