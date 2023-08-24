US imposes sanctions over forced deportation, transfer of Ukraine children

The US State Department on Thursday imposed sanctions on 13 people and entities it said are reportedly connected to the forced deportation and transfer of Ukraine's children, as Washington ramps up pressure on Moscow over its invasion.

The United States is also taking steps to impose visa restrictions on three Russia-installed purported authorities over their involvement in human rights abuses of Ukrainian minors, the State Department said in a statement.

"Together with our partners in Europe, we are supporting Ukraine in their fight for freedom now and we will help them over the long term," US President Joe Biden pledged in a statement on Thursday marking Ukraine's Independence Day.