Harris to unveil new economic plans as debate looms

Kamala Harris will unveil plans Wednesday to help small US businesses, her campaign said as the Democratic presidential candidate fleshes out her economic policy ahead of a critical debate with Donald Trump.

The US vice president will propose tax breaks and cutting red tape for smaller firms if elected in November, she will tell a campaign event in the state of New Hampshire.

Harris has ridden a wave of enthusiasm since replacing President Joe Biden as Democratic candidate, pledging an “opportunity economy”, but has faced criticism for detailing how she’d do that.