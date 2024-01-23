Canada to cap international student permits amid housing crunch

Canada on Monday announced an immediate, two-year cap on international student permits and said it would also stop giving work permits to some postgraduate students as it seeks to rein in record numbers of newcomers seen aggravating a housing crisis.

The cap is expected to result in approximately 360,000 approved study permits in 2024, a decrease of 35 per cent from 2023, according to a statement from the immigration ministry.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller said the federal government would work with the provinces, which oversee the educational system, to apply the cap.