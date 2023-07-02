UN chief calls on world to make troubled Haiti ‘top priority’

On a visit to spotlight violence and chaos in Haiti, the UN secretary-general on Saturday called for a robust international effort to help the country’s beleaguered police in fighting rampant criminal gangs.

For months, Antonio Guterres has raised the alarm bell about the situation in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country, which has been wracked by spiralling violence, a worsening public health situation and political instability.

But he traveled to Port-au-Prince—his first visit to Haiti as head of the United Nations—to make his point on the ground.

“We must put Haiti on the international political map, and make the tragedy of the Haitian people the international community’s top priority,” Guterres told a press conference.

“I met Haitians, and I felt the exhaustion of a population that has been facing a cascade of crises and unbearable living conditions for too long,” he said.

“This is not the time to forget about Haiti,” Guterres said after meeting with Prime Minister Ariel Henry, and other political and civil society leaders.