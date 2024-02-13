US Senate passes Ukraine war aid bill, but House likely to block

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged the House to follow the Senate's lead and pass billions of dollars in war aid for Ukraine, but right-wing Republicans loyal to Donald Trump indicated they will block the bill.

Hours after the Senate finally approved security funding for democratic, pro-Western Ukraine -- as well as for the top US strategic priorities of Israel and Taiwan -- Biden challenged the House of Representatives to "move on this with urgency."

Saying that Ukrainian troops were reportedly running out of ammunition as they enter a third year of resisting Russian invasion, Biden said "American leadership and our alliances" were on the line.

"If we do not stand against tyrants who seek to conquer or carve up their neighbors' territory, the consequences for America's national security will be significant. Our allies and adversaries alike will take note," he said in a statement