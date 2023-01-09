Bolsonaro backers deface Congress in ugly anti-Lula stand

Decked out in the colours of Brazil’s national flag, supporters of vanquished ex-president Jair Bolsonaro smashed windows and sowed destruction as they barged into Congress Sunday clamouring for “military intervention.”

The sea of yellow-and-green clad “bolsonaristas” flooding up the ramps leading to the roof of the modernist Congress building starkly evoked a similar attack: the storming of the US Capitol building in Washington by supporters of then-president Donald Trump—a Bolsonaro ally—almost exactly two years ago.

Some forced their way into the legislative offices of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, leaving defacement in their wake as a mark of hostility to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, inaugurated exactly a week earlier.