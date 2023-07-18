Climate cooperation could redefine US-China ties: John Kerry

"Our hope is that this can be the beginning of a new definition of cooperation and capacity to resolve differences between us," Kerry told top diplomat Wang Yi in a meeting in the Great Hall of the People, China's cavernous legislative building.

Addressing Premier Li Qiang, Kerry warned that the situation could get worse this summer, and cited reports that a weather station in China's northwestern Xinjiang region had recorded an all-time high temperature of 52.2C on Sunday.

"The predictions are much more serious than they've ever been," Kerry added after an unusual interruption by Li expressing doubt about the Xinjiang temperature.

Li acknowledged later in the meeting the severe climate impacts facing China and elsewhere, according to people in the room.

Kerry said after leaving a working dinner on Tuesday evening with his counterpart Xie Zhenhua that the mood "was very constructive, pleasant, but there are some difficulties. We're trying to work through them," he told reporters.