Huawei CFO, US reach agreement to resolve bank fraud charges

Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou has reached an agreement with US prosecutors to resolve the bank fraud case against her, according to sources familiar with the matter, in a process that should allow her to leave Canada.

The US government said it will appear in Brooklyn federal court to discuss a resolution of charges against Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, according to a Friday court filing.

Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a US warrant, and was indicted on bank and wire fraud charges for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.

The deferred prosecution agreement, reported first by Reuters, pertains only to Meng and US charges remain against the company, according to another person familiar with the matter.