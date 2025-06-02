Six injured in 'targeted terror attack' at US pro-Israel rally

Six elderly people were injured Sunday when a man used a makeshift flamethrower to attack demonstrators in the US state of Colorado as they demanded the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

The FBI called the assault a "targeted terror attack," identifying the suspected perpetrator, who has been taken into custody, as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, but providing no further details about him.

The White House deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, posted on X that the man was a foreign national who "illegally overstayed (his) visa."

Police in the city of Boulder were cautious in presuming a possible motive for the attack, which multiple sources said was committed against Jews during a peaceful gathering.

The Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish activist group, said on X that the attack occurred at Sunday's "Boulder Run for Their Lives" event, a weekly gathering of the Jewish community in support of the hostages seized during Hamas's attack on Israel on 7 October 2023, sparking the war in Gaza.