Canada unveils new Asia-Pacific strategy with eye on China

While the minister said the government would not go so far as to advise Canadian companies not to do business in China, she said: “My job is to explain the risk. And I’m saying there is a geopolitical risk in doing business in China.”

The government said the strategy “presents a comprehensive road map to deepen our engagement in the Indo-Pacific over the next decade, increasing our contributions to regional peace and security.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Trudeau and Joly’s trip to Asia for the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, the ASEAN summit in Cambodia and a meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Bangkok.