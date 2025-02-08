Donald Trump's war with the US media

Armed with multimillion-dollar lawsuits and regulatory threats, Donald Trump is taking his long-standing battle with the US media to a new level -- targeting the finances of organizations already struggling in an increasingly tough commercial climate.

The president has long had an antagonistic relationship with mainstream news outlets, deriding them as the "enemy of the people." A notable exception is the powerful conservative broadcaster Fox News, some of whose hosts have taken on major roles in his administration and where his daughter in law Lara Trump is set to start as a primetime host.

Trump now appears to be doubling down on his anti-media rhetoric in his first month in office, focusing on cutting government agencies' news subscriptions in what observers call a case of manufactured outrage.