Federal judge blocks Trump bid to restrict birthright citizenship

A federal judge blocked Donald Trump's attempt to restrict birthright citizenship in the United States on Thursday as liberal states scored their first victory against the new president's hardline agenda.

The ruling imposes a 14-day stay on the enforcement of one of the most controversial executive orders Trump signed in the hours after he was sworn into office for a second term.

"This is a blatantly unconstitutional order," US District Judge John Coughenour was reported as saying during the hearing in Washington state.

"I've been on the bench for over four decades, I can't remember another case where the question presented is as clear as this one is," said Coughenour, who was appointed by a Republican president, Ronald Reagan.

Trump told reporters his administration would "obviously" appeal the ruling, while the Department of Justice said it would defend the executive order, which a spokesman said "correctly interprets" the US Constitution.