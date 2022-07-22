US Capitol riot panel condemns Trump

The House committee probing the assault on the US Capitol laid out a searing, prime-time indictment on Thursday of Donald Trump’s refusal to halt or condemn the violence and insisted he should be held legally accountable for a gross dereliction of presidential duty.

Committee chairman Bennie Thompson, speaking at the televised finale of a series of public hearings into the attack, said Trump “recklessly blazed a path of lawlessness and corruption” as he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 US election.

Addressing the committee virtually because he has Covid-19, Thompson said there must be “accountability” for what he called an attack on democracy.