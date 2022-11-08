Trump trails 2024 run on eve of US midterm election

Donald Trump grabbed the election eve spotlight on Monday to flag an expected announcement on a new White House run, as America prepares to vote in midterms that polls show could land Congress back under Republican control.

The former president, who has never accepted the truth of his 2020 loss, ratcheted up the hints that he would be entering the fray for 2024.

"Not to detract from tomorrow's very important, even critical election... I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, 15 November at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," he told a cheering crowd in Ohio on the eve of polls that will determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.