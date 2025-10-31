US to limit refugees to record low 7,500, mostly white South Africans

The Trump administration announced plans on Thursday to drastically cut back the number of refugees to be accepted annually by the United States to a record low and give priority to white South Africans.

Under the new policy, the United States would welcome 7,500 refugees in fiscal 2026, down from more than 100,000 a year under Democratic president Joe Biden.

The vast majority of those being accepted during the fiscal year which began on 1 October would be white South Africans and "other victims of illegal or unjust discrimination in their respective homelands," according to a White House memo.

"The admissions numbers shall primarily be allocated among Afrikaners from South Africa," it said.