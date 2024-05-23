UCLA police chief removed following mob attack on pro-Palestinian protesters

Campus police Captain Gawin Gibson was named UCLA’s acting chief of police effective on Tuesday, Osako said.

Thomas and other university officials, as well as the Los Angeles Police Department, drew sharp criticism for their response to violence that flared at UCLA between pro-Palestinian activists and a group who attacked them late on the night of 30 April.

The masked assailants, later described by university officials as “instigators,” stormed the tent camp with clubs and poles. A pitched skirmish ensued, with both sides trading blows and dousing each other with pepper spray. The encampment occupants said fireworks were also hurled at them.

By all accounts the confrontation continued for at least three hours, into the early morning of 1 May, before police moved in and restored order. No arrests were immediately made.

A spokesperson for California Governor Gavin Newsom later criticised the “limited and delayed campus law enforcement response” to the unrest as “unacceptable.”