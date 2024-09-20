Departing NATO chief warns US against 'isolationism'

Outgoing NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday cautioned the United States and Europe against "isolationism" in his parting speech, as Donald Trump vies to return to the White House.

"We have heard voices on both sides of the Atlantic calling for America and Europe to part ways," Stoltenberg said, ahead of wrapping up his decade in charge on October 1.

"Focusing on short-sighted national interests over long-term cooperation will not serve us well. Isolationism will not keep anyone safe."

The warning comes as Washington's allies fret that former president Trump could loosen the commitment of key power the United States to NATO if he wins the election in November.

Trump has rattled European countries by saying the United States could stop protecting NATO members that do not spend enough on defence.