Top US military officer steps down with 'dictator' swipe at Trump

General Mark Milley stepped down Friday as the top US military officer with a parting swipe at his former boss Donald Trump, saying no soldier ever swore an oath to serve a "wannabe dictator."

The stunning rebuke from Milley on his last day as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff illustrated the way the US military has been dragged into the increasingly volatile political arena since the Trump era.

At an elaborate military ceremony for his departure -- attended by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and president Joe Biden -- Milley did not name Trump, but there was no doubt about the target of his barb.

"We don't take an oath to a king, or queen, or a tyrant or a dictator," Milley said of American soldiers. "And we don't take an oath to a wannabe dictator."