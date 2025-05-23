Dismayed Chinese students ponder prospects after Trump Harvard ban

"I've got questions not only from families but also from school-based college counsellors in China as well, including principals of high schools," Wan said, speaking by phone from Massachusetts.

"They were all shocked by the news. They could not believe that this actually happened."

On the streets of Beijing on Friday, budding international students told AFP they feared their scholarly ambitions were now hanging in the balance.

"I'm a bit panicked to be honest," said Jennifer, who was planning to attend college in the United States this autumn.

While she did not intend to apply to Harvard, "budget cuts and enrollment restrictions affect all universities in the United States, regardless of where you apply", said the 20-year-old, who declined to give her surname.

Jennifer said she worried Trump's policies would "affect my chances of getting admitted" to her top choice, Ohio State University, which said last month that the federal government had revoked the visas of at least seven of its international students.

"My classmates and I feel like we don't have any particularly good solutions to this issue, other than being pessimistic," she said.