Historic winter storm kills at least 10 across US

A monster storm barreling across swathes of the United States has killed at least 10 people and prompted warnings to stay off the roads, mass flight cancelations and power outages, as freezing conditions persisted into Monday.

As the storm dumped snow, sleet and freezing rain across the wide expanse, officials cautioned that an Arctic air mass behind the system would see temperatures fall dangerously low for days, prolonging disruptions to daily life.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) told Americans to expect more of the same weather conditions into Monday morning.