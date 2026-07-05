Rain, lightning and chaos open Trump's headline Fourth of July event
Crowds braved record heat to attend US President Donald Trump's grand July Fourth celebrations in Washington Saturday, until sharp winds, thunder and lightning prompted evacuations and the scene descended into chaos, anger and confusion.
Groups of hundreds refused the orders of authorities to clear the National Mall.
Near the stage, well over a hundred people chanted "U-S-A! U-S-A!" and sang an impromptu rendition of the national anthem in protest as the public address system implored people to leave for their own safety.
B-2 bombers and fighter jets continued demonstrations overhead, prompting further refusals and chants for a crowd keen on the airshow -- and the promised Trump show.
Thousands slow-walked toward exits, hoping they evacuation order would be lifted as suddenly as it was issued, with many arguing with security forces.
"When you have lightning less than three miles away that's a mandatory evacuation," a US Secret Service officer said sternly to a family that was protesting.
Another officer shouted at intransigent groups, "Let's go! We are evacuating! Start moving!"
Lighting flashing
As lightning continued to flash on the horizon, the public address system came alive to say "Test 1, 2, 3," leading to whoops among the crowd, hoping it was a sign of an imminent reopening.
Hundreds began running down the grassy embankment on the west side of the Washington monument shouting "Charge!" and temporarily overwhelming security forces.
As they regained the upper hand, forces still needed more than an hour to move crowds across the vast grassy lawn.
A man in a Native American headdress danced as crowds again chanted and refused to move.
"Hell no! We won't go!" one man shouted, as others yelled "Trump! Trump! Trump!"
They did go, eventually.
But more than a few in the crowd likened -- some seriously, others humorously -- the conduct to that exhibited on 6 January, 2021 when crowds stormed the US capitol.
Undeterred by the flashes in the sky and the rain that began to fall, large crowds gathered just outside the metal detectors as darkness fell.
Rain or shine
Saturday evening Trump took to his Truth social platform to say the show would go on -- rain or shine -- drawing cheers from the crowd, which quickly grew impatient with security forces holding them back.
Organizers needed 30 minutes to get things set back up and kept entry gates shut, prompting the impatient among the crowds to press forward on metal barricades.
Eventually, a law enforcement officer dressed in what looked like a leadership uniform came forward to beg crowds not to stampede the entrances.
After begging for order, he shouted "Let's do this!" which was met with cheers from the crowd.
As Trump's motorcade began to roll from the White House, crowds poured in amid a driving rain.
Swaying spotlights atop the massive stage swayed back in forth like searchlights in a storm.
For a few minutes, the public address system begged for order before switching to a playlist of hits by Elvis, Michael Jackson, Queen and a number of others -- at a volume rivaling the fighter jets that roared overhead earlier in the day.