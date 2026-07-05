Rain, lightning and chaos open Trump's headline Fourth of July event

Crowds braved record heat to attend US President Donald Trump's grand July Fourth celebrations in Washington Saturday, until sharp winds, thunder and lightning prompted evacuations and the scene descended into chaos, anger and confusion.

Groups of hundreds refused the orders of authorities to clear the National Mall.

Near the stage, well over a hundred people chanted "U-S-A! U-S-A!" and sang an impromptu rendition of the national anthem in protest as the public address system implored people to leave for their own safety.

B-2 bombers and fighter jets continued demonstrations overhead, prompting further refusals and chants for a crowd keen on the airshow -- and the promised Trump show.