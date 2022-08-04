US Congresswoman, two staffers die in car crash

US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and two members of her staff died on Wednesday when the vehicle they were traveling in collided head-on with a car that veered into their lane, police in Indiana and her office said.

Walorski, 58, a Republican who represented Indiana's 2nd congressional district in the US House of Representatives, was mourned by President Joe Biden and her colleagues in Congress as an honorable public servant who strived to work across party lines to deliver for her constituents. The White House said it would fly flags at half-staff in her memory.