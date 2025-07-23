Trump announces Japan trade deal including 15pc tariff

US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a "massive" trade deal with Japan, cutting a threatened 25-per cent tariff to 15 per cent ahead of an August 1 deadline.

Trump has vowed to hit dozens of countries with punitive tariffs if they don't strike a deal with the United States by next month.

So far, Trump has only announced pacts with Japan, Britain, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia, while talks continue with other trade partners.

"We just completed a massive Deal with Japan, perhaps the largest Deal ever made," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said that under the deal, "Japan will invest, at my direction, $550 Billion Dollars into the United States, which will receive 90 per cent of the Profits."