Biden’s son convicted on all charges in gun case

Hunter Biden was accused of lying about his illegal drug use when he bought a handgun in 2018, a felony.

The verdict comes as his father is seeking reelection and on a day when the president is scheduled to give a speech about gun violence.

It also comes less than two weeks after the conviction on business fraud charges of Donald Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee in November.

The jury met for about three hours over two days before reaching a guilty verdict.

Hunter Biden did not take the stand during the one-week trial held in the Biden hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.