Mexican president pitches regional block similar to European Union

Latin American and Caribbean nations should aspire to a regional block similar to the European Union, Mexico's president said on Saturday, in a bid to wrest diplomatic influence away from the Washington-based Organization of American States (OAS).

The host of the summit, president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, told nearly 20 presidents and prime ministers attending the meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) at the gathering's opening ceremony that the block could better boost the region's inequality-stricken economies as well as confront health and other crisis.

"In these times, CELAC can become the principal instrument to consolidate relations between our Latin American and Caribbean nations," he said at the opening ceremony, held at the ornate national palace in downtown Mexico City.