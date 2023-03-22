Trump jury reconvenes, New York on edge over likely indictment

A grand jury was set to reconvene in New York on Wednesday as it weighs whether to charge ex-president Donald Trump over hush money paid to a porn star.

With barricades outside Trump Tower and police on high alert, the city has been holding its breath over the expected indictment for days but the timing is uncertain.

The 76-year-old Republican would become the first former or sitting president to ever be charged with a crime if the panel votes to indict.