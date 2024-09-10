Harris, Trump to clash as US awaits next twist

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will clash in their first and possibly last televised debate Tuesday, in a potentially game-changing moment for the blockbuster 2024 US presidential election.

The stakes could hardly be higher for the Democratic vice president and Republican former president as tens of millions of American voters tune in to see them finally face off.

A single zinger or gaffe could tip the balance of one of the most dramatic White House races in US political history, with the two rivals neck-and-neck in the polls with less than two months until election day.

For Harris, 59, it will be a critical chance to win over voters who still know little about her, as her honeymoon starts to fade after suddenly replacing President Joe Biden in July.