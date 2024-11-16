With Trump, already small US distance with Israel to vanish

They ultimately decided not to take action, despite Israel not meeting metrics on the number of aid trucks and a new UN-backed assessment warning of imminent famine in Gaza.

Blinken told reporters Wednesday that the letter succeeded in injecting a "sense of urgency" to Israel, which addressed 12 of the 15 listed areas of concern.

Allison McManus, managing director for national security and international policy at the left-leaning Center for American Progress, said the letter had offered an opening but that Biden wanted "near unconditional support" for Israel to be his legacy.

"Biden was very risk-averse -- not wanting to rock the boat too much in terms of the traditional US support for Israel," she said.

"He was dogmatic and quite orthodox in approaching the US-Israel relationship. Trump is, certainly, neither of those things," she said.

Despite Trump's stance on a Palestinian state, he has also boasted of seeking historic deals.

"There is certainly a world in which, if Netanyahu is obstinate, as he has been in reaching a ceasefire, then I wouldn't be surprised if we actually see Trump applying some pressure," she said.

"What that would look like, I don't know."