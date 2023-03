Ten people were shot to death and another five were wounded in an attack at a bar in Mexico's central state of Guanajuato, officials said Sunday.

The attack took place after 11:00pm local time on Saturday (0500 GMT) at the "El Estadio" bar, when a group of armed men burst in and opened fire at customers and employees of the bar along a highway that connects the cities of Celaya and Queretaro.

The current death toll is seven men and three women, officials said.