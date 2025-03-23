Tourists turning away from Trump's America

In just a few weeks, the US tourism outlook has clouded as a result of some of President Donald Trump's policy decisions, which have angered some foreign visitors and prompted fear of a surge in prices and a stronger dollar.

Foreign traveler arrivals in the United States are expected to decline by 5.1 per cent in 2025 compared to last year, against a previously projected increase of 8.8 per cent, Tourism Economics said in a report published late last month.

Their spending is expected to slide 10.9 per cent.