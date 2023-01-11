Brazil seeks arrest of Bolsonaro ally over Brasilia riots

Brazilian authorities seeking to punish the mob that stormed the halls of power in Brasilia issued arrest warrants Tuesday for two former senior officials, one of them a close ally of far right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.

One of them is Anderson Torres, who used to be Bolsonaro's justice minister and lately served as security chief in the capital.

He was fired after Sunday's stunning violence, which was reminiscent of the January 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington, and brought global condemnation.

Anderson's failure to act as thousands of Bolsonaro supporters overran congress, the presidential palace and the supreme court is "potentially criminal," judge Alexandre Moraes of the Supreme Court said.