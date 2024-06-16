Nine wounded in Michigan water park shooting: police

According to Bouchard, "we believe we have an individual who's a suspect contained nearby."

He said that assets including SWAT teams and armored vehicles have been deployed.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was "heartbroken" to learn of the shooting.

"We are monitoring the situation as updates continue to come in, and are in touch with local officials," she said on social media platform X.

Gun violence in the United States is common, and thousands of Americans are killed each year in shootings. Efforts at broad reforms to the nation's gun laws have been stymied for decades.