Nearly 100,000 migrants at Mexico border in February

US border agents detained nearly 100,000 migrants at the US-Mexico border in February, according to two people familiar with preliminary figures, the highest monthly total since a major border surge in mid-2019.

The figures, which have not been previously reported, show the scope of a growing migrant influx at the southwest border as US president Joe Biden, a Democrat, seeks to roll back some of the restrictive policies of former president Donald Trump, a Republican. February was Biden’s first full month in office.

Last month’s total would represent the highest tally for the month of February since 2006. The sources who provided the figures to Reuters spoke on the condition of anonymity.