US airman arrested over Pentagon documents leak

Arrested “in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorised removal, retention and transmission of classified national defence information,” Teixeira was taken into custody without incident by FBI agents, Garland said.

News footage of the operation, in the southern Massachusetts town of North Dighton, showed the suspect dressed in red shorts and a t-shirt with his hands behind his head, backing slowly toward rifle-armed, camouflage-clad law enforcement personnel who took him into custody.

Police in the small town in the northeastern state sought to reassure the community about the heavy law enforcement presence, saying in a statement that there was “no threat to public safety.”

The US National Guard Bureau said Teixeira enlisted in September 2019 and is an IT and communications specialist who reached the rank of airman first class -- the third-lowest for enlisted air force personnel.

He was expected to make an initial appearance in a Massachusetts federal court as early as Friday.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a statement praising the Justice Department and FBI “for their swift arrest in connection with this investigation.”