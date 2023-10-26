At least 10 dead in Maine shootings: Media

Local police posted a photo of the shooter on Facebook carrying what appeared to be a semi-automatic style weapon inside a bowling alley.

Law enforcement “are investigating two active shooter events,” the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook.

“We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate. The suspect is still at large.”

Maine Governor Janet Mills said she was “aware of and have been briefed on the active shooter situation in Lewiston.”

President Joe Biden has also been briefed, according to the White House.

CNN reported that at least 50 to 60 people were injured in the incidents, citing multiple law enforcement sources, but said it was unclear how many of the injuries were the result of gunfire.