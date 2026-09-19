Trump says CNN, Politico, MS NOW banned from White House

US President Donald Trump said Friday he was banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing them of spreading "fake news" about his administration.

The 80-year-old Republican -- who has long had a fiery relationship with the media -- warned that other outlets could face a similar fate but did not say which ones.

The move by Trump drew immediate accusations that it was unconstitutional and would be thrown out by the courts, while the impacted news outlets said they would not be cowed.