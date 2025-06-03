Suspect faces US hate charges after fire attack on Jewish protest

The man suspected of a Molotov cocktail attack on Jewish protesters in Colorado is facing federal hate crime charges, officials said Monday, as President Donald Trump’s administration vowed to pursue “terrorists” living in the US on visas.

Mohammed Sabry Soliman is alleged to have thrown fire bombs and sprayed burning gasoline at a group of people who had gathered on Sunday in support of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Twelve people were hurt in the attack in the city of Boulder, police said, two of them seriously. Most of those taken to the hospital have now been discharged.

J. Bishop Grewell, acting US Attorney for the District of Colorado, told reporters the 45-year-old suspect had been planning the attack for a year.