Nighttime curfew in Los Angeles as Trump vows to ‘liberate’ city

A nighttime curfew was in force in Los Angeles on Tuesday as local officials sought to get a handle on protests that Donald Trump claimed were an invasion by a “foreign enemy.”

Looting and vandalism has scarred the heart of America’s second biggest city as largely peaceful protests over immigration arrests turned ugly after dark.

“I have declared a local emergency and issued a curfew for downtown Los Angeles to stop the vandalism, to stop the looting,” Mayor Karen Bass told reporters.

One square mile (2.5 square kilometers) of the city’s more-than-500 square mile area will be off-limits until 6am (1300 GMT) for everyone apart from residents, journalists and emergency services, she added.