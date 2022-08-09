Trump says Florida home 'raided' by FBI

Former US president Donald Trump said Monday that his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida was being "raided" by FBI agents in what he called an act of "prosecutorial misconduct."

The FBI declined to comment on whether the search was happening or what it might be for, nor did Trump give any indication of why federal agents were at his home -- a situation that adds to the legal pressure on the ex-president.

"These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump said in a statement posted on his Truth Social network.

Aerial footage of Mar-a-Lago showed police cars outside the property.

"It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024," said the former president, who was not present during the raid, according to The New York Times.

"Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries," Trump said, adding: "They even broke into my safe!"